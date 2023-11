Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I have grave concerns for our Upcountry Maui community as water reserves dwindle (“Maui declares Stage 2 water shortage,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 9). There seems to be little or no conversation about it, just a voluntary reduction in usage.

I recognize that we are not a culture that conserves energy. However, conservation, access to other resources and strict enforcement of cutbacks already should be in place. The situation impacts farming, food production and health.

Can we come together and discuss resources and options? Where is our leadership when we need it?

Kabba Anand

Pukalani, Maui

