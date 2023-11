Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am so glad Guy Morgan has a sense of humor, pointing out that it’s the bad guys who rob, steal and murder, using weapons to commit these crimes (“Law-abiding citizens are not criminals,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 27) . Read more

I am so glad Guy Morgan has a sense of humor, pointing out that it’s the bad guys who rob, steal and murder, using weapons to commit these crimes (“Law-abiding citizens are not criminals,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 27).

Tell me then, what would people who pull out guns during road-rage incidents be called? Or someone being mistaken for a criminal and getting shot by a law-abiding citizen?

Would you call them criminals, mentally ill, or just people who made a mistake? The problem is, that mistake can still get people killed. Just because people follow the rules and register their weapon and even take shooting lessons, does not mean they won’t be humans with, say, anger issues.

The bad guys have always been around. The problem now is that there are just too many guns around, with more and more assault rifles available. The old saying, “Guns don’t kill people; people kill people,” is still true. But too many guns means too many more people will be killed.

Kip Anderson

Salt Lake

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter