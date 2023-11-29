Letter: Enforce laws against illegal use of guns

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kip Anderson opined that “too many guns means too many more people will be killed” (“Too many guns means too many more deaths,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 28).

What he omitted is that many more lives were possibly saved because more people had guns to protect themselves, their property and/or loved ones against potential bad guys, armed or unarmed.

One reason more bad guys are using guns is because of the lax laws on the illegal use of guns and the lax enforcement of existing laws.

I would suggest illegal-use gun laws be written and enforced separately from the execution of a crime. That is, the illegal use or carrying of a gun should not depend on the guilt or innocence of the defendant in committing a crime.

Sentences for illegal use of a gun in the commissioning of a crime should be run consecutively and not concurrently, as it is often done now.

Russel Noguchi

Pearl City

