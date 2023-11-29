Letter: UH football team shows some improvement

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I don’t agree with the letter, “UH football coaching performance lackluster” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 28).

University of Hawaii head football coach Timmy Chang and his staff are doing as good a job as could be expected. Remember when we canned the previous coach two seasons ago? More than a dozen players transferred, including some who could have been considered major subs.

That Chang won five games this year surprises me greatly. However, the way the Warriors lost at the end of Season 2 was an improvement over the landslides of Season 1.

So while it isn’t yet major improvement (that is yet to come, if ever), it is better than living in the Marianas Trench or Death Valley of recent dismal seasons.

Kendrick Lee

Alewa Heights

