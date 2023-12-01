comscore Letter: Convention center can’t delay repairs to roof | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Convention center can’t delay repairs to roof

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Regarding the cancellation of $64 million for repairing the roof of the Hawaii Convention Center (“Maui wildfire recovery costs prompt state spending cuts,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 20): If there was ever a project in desperate need of repair, it is the convention center roof. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: HPD officers’ trial set for June

Scroll Up