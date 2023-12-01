Editorial | Letters Letter: Convention center can’t delay repairs to roof Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Regarding the cancellation of $64 million for repairing the roof of the Hawaii Convention Center (“Maui wildfire recovery costs prompt state spending cuts,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 20): If there was ever a project in desperate need of repair, it is the convention center roof. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Regarding the cancellation of $64 million for repairing the roof of the Hawaii Convention Center (“Maui wildfire recovery costs prompt state spending cuts,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 20): If there was ever a project in desperate need of repair, it is the convention center roof. How long are they going to keep putting it off? The politicians don’t have any problems giving themselves raises. Maybe the state doesn’t want anyone to come for conventions. The roof is in serious disrepair. You can imagine what rail will look like in 10 years and what a new stadium will look like if and after it is built. All in all, state and city maintenance are subpar at best. Make sure to register to vote next year and vote for change. We have to do better. Robert Hensler Kakaako EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: HPD officers’ trial set for June