Letter: Convention center can’t delay repairs to roof

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding the cancellation of $64 million for repairing the roof of the Hawaii Convention Center (“Maui wildfire recovery costs prompt state spending cuts,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 20) : If there was ever a project in desperate need of repair, it is the convention center roof. Read more

Regarding the cancellation of $64 million for repairing the roof of the Hawaii Convention Center (“Maui wildfire recovery costs prompt state spending cuts,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 20): If there was ever a project in desperate need of repair, it is the convention center roof. How long are they going to keep putting it off?

The politicians don’t have any problems giving themselves raises. Maybe the state doesn’t want anyone to come for conventions. The roof is in serious disrepair. You can imagine what rail will look like in 10 years and what a new stadium will look like if and after it is built.

All in all, state and city maintenance are subpar at best. Make sure to register to vote next year and vote for change. We have to do better.

Robert Hensler

Kakaako

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter