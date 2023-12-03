Letter: Biden has better immigration record

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii voters were right to vote for President Joe Biden (“Vote for Biden is vote for immigration crisis,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 30). Read more

Biden did revise Donald Trump’s cruel and inhumane immigration policies: encouraging application in country of origin, asking Mexico to accept some of the immigrants, encouraging immigrants to cross at legal border crossings, increasing the number of immigration court judges and social workers and defense lawyers to process illegal border crossers, who, for the most part, surrender to Border Patrol and should be quickly processed (once they cross the border, they stay until they are processed).

Because Hawaii is the hub of the crossroads of the Pacific, we do have our fair share of international illegal immigrants, who do compete for social services. They also contribute to the local economy by getting jobs, starting businesses, buying stuff and paying taxes. They also contribute to the social fabric of the community.

Immigration becomes a manufactured crisis when immigration is made into a political football. If everybody pulls in the same direction, crisis averted.

Melvin Sakamoto

Palolo

