Letter: Crack down on e-bike scofflaws

A second serious e-bike collision in the Kapahulu area last month is not surprising (“Man, 30, in hospital after e-bike collision on Kapahulu,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 22). Read more

I’ve seen e-bike riders in Kapahulu totally disregard traffic signals as they swerve through an intersection. An e-bike cruising down the sidewalk nearly collided with me as I walked out from behind a building.

These are not small electric skateboards. I really hope police will issue citations and that the media will highlight this dangerous misbehavior.

Jonathan Hoag

Kaneohe

