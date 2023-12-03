Editorial | Letters Letter: Crack down on e-bike scofflaws Today Updated 12:57 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A second serious e-bike collision in the Kapahulu area last month is not surprising (“Man, 30, in hospital after e-bike collision on Kapahulu,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 22). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A second serious e-bike collision in the Kapahulu area last month is not surprising (“Man, 30, in hospital after e-bike collision on Kapahulu,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 22). I’ve seen e-bike riders in Kapahulu totally disregard traffic signals as they swerve through an intersection. An e-bike cruising down the sidewalk nearly collided with me as I walked out from behind a building. These are not small electric skateboards. I really hope police will issue citations and that the media will highlight this dangerous misbehavior. Jonathan Hoag Kaneohe EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: Ke pi‘i ka wela, āhea e iho mai ai?