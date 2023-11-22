Man, 30, in hospital after e-bike collision on Kapahulu

A 30-year-old man is in serious condition after an e-bike collision with a car on Kapahulu Avenue in Waikiki on Tuesday night.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded at 9 p.m. Tuesday to the scene at Kapahulu and Ala Wai Boulevard.

Paramedics treated the bicyclist for multiple traumatic injuries and took him to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the car declined transport to the hospital.

It was the second e-bike and vehicle collision this month in the Kapahulu area.

Earlier this month, a 59-year-old man on an e-bike collided head-on with a pickup truck on Kapahulu near the Honolulu Zoo.

He fell onto the road and was then struck by another vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.