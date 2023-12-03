Letter: Politicians ignore health care failures

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Letter-writer John Berry discussed problems with health care, infrastructure and education, blaming the government for sending money to Ukraine and Israel and adding to our huge national debt (“Government spend- ing wildly out of control,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 30). Without government spending on education and infrastructure, we have no education or infrastructure.

It is lawmakers unwilling to design universal health care that keeps the U.S. with the highest- cost health care in the world, with worse health outcomes than any First World country.

High costs paid by tax dollars and the money we all spend on insurance plans, drugs and bills give us an inefficient, inequitable, bloated system that skims billions for profit off the top.

The problem isn’t that we have a government that spends money; the problem is the collective stupidity of leaders who keep us in systems that fail most of us.

If Ukraine falls, Europe may erode and fall into World War III. Keeping that from happening is worth spending money on. Turning a blind eye to the world will not help our country in the long run.

Janet Onopa, M.D.

Kailua

