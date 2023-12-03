comscore Editorial: Maui goes after vacation rentals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Maui goes after vacation rentals

  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 a.m.

On Tuesday, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen proposed that Maui offer tax incentives to STR owners who open units up to fire evacuees for at least 18 months, and said he was submitting bills to the Maui County Council to do so. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Ke pi‘i ka wela, āhea e iho mai ai?

Scroll Up