Editorial | Letters Letter: Carpet-bombing leads to needless deaths Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Paul Pollitt was close to the mark (“Netanyahu’s strategy like U.S. in Vietnam,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 28) when he described “dropping 2,000-pound bombs on densely populated refugee camps” as “similar to our policy in Vietnam.” Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Paul Pollitt was close to the mark (“Netanyahu’s strategy like U.S. in Vietnam,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 28) when he described “dropping 2,000-pound bombs on densely populated refugee camps” as “similar to our policy in Vietnam.” We did not bomb refugee camps, but the overkill and needless deaths that tactics like carpet-bombing produced (“half the population was V.C., but nobody knew which half”) developed from an attitude of, “So why not bomb everybody?” It’s what the Israelis appear to be doing now in Gaza against Hamas. Pollitt did leave out a very popular phrase at the time: “Sometimes you have to destroy the village in order to save it.” Chip Davey Downtown Honolulu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Biden has better immigration record