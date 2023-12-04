comscore Letter: Carpet-bombing leads to needless deaths | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Carpet-bombing leads to needless deaths

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Paul Pollitt was close to the mark (“Netanyahu’s strategy like U.S. in Vietnam,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 28) when he described “dropping 2,000-pound bombs on densely populated refugee camps” as “similar to our policy in Vietnam.” Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Biden has better immigration record

Scroll Up