Letter: Carpet-bombing leads to needless deaths

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Paul Pollitt was close to the mark (“Netanyahu’s strategy like U.S. in Vietnam,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 28) when he described “dropping 2,000-pound bombs on densely populated refugee camps” as “similar to our policy in Vietnam.” Read more

Paul Pollitt was close to the mark (“Netanyahu’s strategy like U.S. in Vietnam,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 28) when he described “dropping 2,000-pound bombs on densely populated refugee camps” as “similar to our policy in Vietnam.”

We did not bomb refugee camps, but the overkill and needless deaths that tactics like carpet-bombing produced (“half the population was V.C., but nobody knew which half”) developed from an attitude of, “So why not bomb everybody?”

It’s what the Israelis appear to be doing now in Gaza against Hamas.

Pollitt did leave out a very popular phrase at the time: “Sometimes you have to destroy the village in order to save it.”

Chip Davey

Downtown Honolulu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter