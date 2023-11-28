comscore Letter: Netanyahu’s strategy like U.S. in Vietnam | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letters

Letter: Netanyahu’s strategy like U.S. in Vietnam

Hawaii’s congressional delegation is cheerleading the war in Gaza while advising Israel not to make the same mistakes we made. Read more

