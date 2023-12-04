Letter: Trump responsible for spike in national debt

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Letter-writer John Berry noted many important tasks and problems the country needs to address, but lamented the increasing national debt (“Government spending wildly out of control,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 30). He is right.

Twenty-five percent of the national debt occurred during the Trump administration. His promise of huge tax giveaways to the wealthy was just what the country needed. That was terrific for the rich and catastrophic for the national debt.

This country has the resources to take care of its citizens and to promote freedom in the world.

Some of Trump’s pals may have to resort to paying their share, though.

Ernest Saxton

Wahiawa

