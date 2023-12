Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As great as eggplant is in a stir-fry, results can vary. In the end, it could be bitter or spongy. A little advance work in the oven helps avoid these pitfalls, creating a silky smooth main ingredient.

This dish is commonly made with ground pork; vegetarian versions substitute textured vegetable protein (fake meat crumbles). In this case, garbanzo beans provide the protein, and it’s a satisfying alternative.

Chile Eggplant With Garbanzos

Ingredients:

• 1 pound long eggplant (Japanese-style)

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 4 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 tablespoon minced ginger

• 1 cup garbanzo beans

• 1 teaspoon sesame oil

Ingredients for sauce:

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

• 1 tablespoon rice vinegar

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• 1 tablespoon chile-garlic paste

• 1/2 cup vegetable broth or water

Directions:

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Cut off eggplant stems; puncture eggplant with a fork 3-4 times. Roast in oven until tender, 15-20 minutes. Let cool slightly, then peel off skin (it should come offvery easily).

Cut eggplant in quarters lengthwise, then cut each quarter into 2-inch pieces. (At this point, the eggplant may be refrigerated and the dish completed quickly as needed on another day.)

Combine sauce ingredients; set aside. Heat oil in a skillet or wok. Add garlic and ginger; stir-fry over medium-high heat until fragrant. Add eggplant; toss. Add sauce; toss to evenly coat. Add beans; toss lightly. Drizzle with sesame oil.

Serves 4.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 200 calories, 11 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 550 mg sodium, 23 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 8 g sugar, 6 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/ hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.