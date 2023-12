Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Touch A Heart provides vocational training to those who face barriers to employment, such as those who have been incarcerated or were homeless. This organization teaches them to cook and provides innovative meals for kupuna out of Kalihi Union Church’s kitchen.

An example is this sushi bowl that mimics the fancier bowls using the rich flavor of canned fish instead of raw. The sushi rice comes from cooking instant rice with oats, which gives it the stickiness of short-grained rice. Hot sauces, mayonnaise and furikake add flavor and color, while crushed fried pork rinds, called chicharrones, add crunch and pleasing texture.

When ingredients can’t be found, creativity abounds.

Touch A Heart’s Sushi Bowl

Ingredients:

• 2 cups raw minute rice

• 2 tablespoons oats

• 2 (3.75-ounce) cans mackerel in oil, drained

• 1/4 cup mayonnaise

• 1 tablespoon Sriracha, plus more for garnish

• 2 tablespoons furikake

• 2 tablespoons sweet chile sauce

• 1 cup spicy chicharrones (fried pork rinds)

Directions:

Cook rice and oats together in microwave according to instructions. Mix ~ sh and mayonnaise in a small bowl. Place half of the cooked rice and oats in a serving bowl. Cover rice with the ~ sh mixture. Drizzle hot sauce over ~ sh mixture, then place remaining rice. Drizzle sweet chile sauce, then sprinkle furikake ˚ akes. Smash chicharrones and sprinkle on top.

Makes 1-2 servings.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.