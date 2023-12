Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Don’t miss out on Ala Moana Center’s newest restaurant, Texas de Brazil, which just opened on Dec. 5 in Hookipa Terrace. Guests who visit the 8,000-square-foot establishment will indulge in authentic churrasco-style cooking, where all meats are cooked over an open flame that utilizes natural wood charcoal that gives the food a deeper and more intense flavor.

For a limited time, the eatery is treating its patrons to a special opening rate.

“Our $69.99 price is less than what you would pay for a single steak at most steakhouses in town,” states vice president Shana Yamada. “At Texas de Brazil, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy 15 different cuts of high-quality meat and also enjoy our amazing salad area for one price.”

Texas de Brazil is open 4-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 4-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Visit texasdebrazil.com for more info.

Slurp’s up

Udon Gama-Dashi (755 Kapahulu Ave.) just soft opened and specializes in Hakata-style udon. The restaurant’s name refers to the hot udon noodles served in a pot. Hakata (part of Fukuoka prefecture) is regarded as the origin of Japanese udon.

This shop is different from others because of its “Yawamochi” noodles and clear broth. The noodles (from Sun Noodles) are thick and soft with a chewy, mochi-like texture. The clear broth is made in house with kelp and dried fish.

Signature dishes include niku and goboutem udon (famous Hakata dish with beef) and mentai butter and ontama udon. Other options include curry, kake, niku and zaru udon. Don’t forget to add tempura and onigiri to your order.

Udon Gama-Dashi is currently open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.

Par-‘tea’ time

The Artisan Loft — within Dean & Deluca Hawaii at The Ritz-Carlton Residence, Waikiki Beach — recently launched a five-course afternoon tea ($54 per person), available from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The menu includes your choice of hot/iced tea or latte — selections include hibiscus wild, spicy chai, rooibos, Earl Grey, English rose and more — orange scone with pineapple curd and mascarpone whipped cream, saffron seafood chowder topped with puff pastry, assortment of savory sandwiches and pate, an assortment of desserts, and kochi yuzu sorbet.

Savory sandwiches include truffle egg salad, truffle asparagus terrine, pork rillette with prosciutto terrine, chicken salad crostini, mentaiko potato salad open-face sandwich, salami and cheese crostini and smoked salmon crostini. Meanwhile, desserts include pistachio dream puffs, chocolate and vanilla mousse, raspberry and vanilla bavarois, uber tart and macarons.

Enhance your tea experience with add-ons like a tipsy tea flight, afternoon bubbly and yuzu strawberry fusion.

Call 808-729-9720.

Going global

Chef Jason Kiyota is expanding patron’s palates with the opening of his restaurant Threadfin Bistro located on Kapahulu Avenue. The eatery showcases dishes rooted in Hawaii Regional Cuisine, while emulating European techniques and a Southeast Asian flair. The bistro features an a la carte menu and an affordable three-course prix fixe for less than $80 per person.

Kiyota, using the freshest, seasonal ingredients, carefully curates the weekly-changing menu.

“The purpose of the ever-changing menu enables diners the opportunity to explore the synergies of my cuisine with different types of wines, while constantly offering new flavors at what I hope to be a neighborhood gathering spot for dinners and parties,” states Kiyota.

He has also brought back signature dish es from his previous restaurant, The Food Company Café, including Kona abalone bathed in warm spiced Cognac butter and accompanied by baguette points.

Threadfin Bistro is located in Kilohana Square at 1016 Kapahulu Ave. and open 5:30-9 p.m. (last seating at 8 p.m.) Thursdays-Saturdays.

Visit threadfinbistro.com or call 808-692-2562.