comscore Hawaiian Airlines stock soars 193% after buyout news | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Airlines stock soars 193% after buyout news

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:07 a.m.

  • VIDEO BY AP

    Alaska Airlines agreed to buy Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal announced Sunday. The deal could face opposition from U.S. federal regulators, who are wary of higher airfares.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A news conference was held Sunday at the Ho‘okupu Center in Kakaako to discuss the acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines by Alaska Airlines. Pictured speaking is Ben Minicucci, CEO and president of Alaska Airlines, with Peter Ingram, CEO and president of Hawaiian Airlines, standing by.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A news conference was held Sunday at the Ho‘okupu Center in Kakaako to discuss the acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines by Alaska Airlines. Pictured speaking is Ben Minicucci, CEO and president of Alaska Airlines, with Peter Ingram, CEO and president of Hawaiian Airlines, standing by.

Stock traders spent much of Monday capitalizing on the pending sale of Hawaiian Airlines to Alaska Airlines, boosting shares of Hawaiian’s parent company by 193%. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty

Scroll Up