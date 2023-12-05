Hawaiian Airlines stock soars 193% after buyout news
Alaska Airlines agreed to buy Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal announced Sunday. The deal could face opposition from U.S. federal regulators, who are wary of higher airfares.
A news conference was held Sunday at the Ho‘okupu Center in Kakaako to discuss the acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines by Alaska Airlines. Pictured speaking is Ben Minicucci, CEO and president of Alaska Airlines, with Peter Ingram, CEO and president of Hawaiian Airlines, standing by.