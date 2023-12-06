UH’s Amber Igiede named to Pacific North first team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii women’s volleyball player Amber Igiede was named to the AVCA Pacific North All-Region first team on Tuesday. The middle blocker earned her fourth AVCA Pacific North All-Region honor. Igiede was an All-Region honorable mention as a freshman and sophomore, then earned first-team honors as a junior in 2022.

Igiede is the only member of this year’s first team who did not play for a Pac-12 school. Stanford and Oregon placed four players each on the first team, while one Washington State player made the list.

Igiede and the Rainbow Wahine won their fourth straight Big West title. The Wahine swept both Cal Poly and Long Beach State in the inaugural Big West Championship Tournament to punch their 30th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Championship and 41st overall. Igiede finishes her Hawaii career as one of just four Rainbow Wahine players in program history to eclipse 1,000 kills (1,371) and 500 blocks (528).

The senior from Baton Rouge, La., led the Big West with a career-best 435 kills, 3.72 kills per set, .396 hitting percentage, 540.0 points and 4.62 points per set. She also led Hawaii with 28 service aces, 27 solo blocks, 100 block assists and 127 total blocks. Igiede added a career-high 117 digs.

Igiede was the only Big West player to be named to the Pacific North All-Region team. UC Santa Barbara’s Michelle Ohwobete and Macall Peed were named to the Pacific South All-Region team. Long Beach State setter Zayna Meyer was a Pacific South honorable mention.