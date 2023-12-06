comscore UH’s Amber Igiede named to Pacific North first team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH’s Amber Igiede named to Pacific North first team

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii women’s volleyball player Amber Igiede was named to the AVCA Pacific North All-Region first team on Tuesday. The middle blocker earned her fourth AVCA Pacific North All-Region honor. Read more

