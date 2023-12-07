comscore City argues it’s not liable in Makaha crash cover-up | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
City argues it’s not liable in Makaha crash cover-up

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.

The city argues that three Honolulu police officers, not the county, are liable for damages resulting from an alleged chase, crash and cover-up in September 2021 that left two people permanently injured. Read more

