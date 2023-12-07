comscore Pay raise, expanded evaluation proposed for state schools chief | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Pay raise, expanded evaluation proposed for state schools chief

roposals to raise state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi’s annual salary by $10,000 to $250,000, and to expand his annual evaluation criteria to include performance in high-priority areas such as school facilities and Maui emergency response, are scheduled to be considered today by a state Board of Education committee. Read more

