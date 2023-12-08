Letter: Israeli bombing nothing like carpet bombing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A letter writer agreed with a previous writer that carpet bombing during the Vietnam War is similar to what Israel is doing in Gaza today (“Carpet bombing leads to needless deaths,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 4).

That remark is absurd. The U.S. also used carpet bombing in Germany during World War II. Israel uses 2,000-pound bombs to destroy tunnels in which Hamas are hiding; they are not deliberately trying to kill civilians.

If Israel wanted to conduct carpet bombing, it would send wave after wave of aircraft and bomb everything in sight. This would quickly end the war, no doubt.

Israel is being selective and deliberate in its bombing and in ground operations. Israel knows full well the outrage that would follow whenever civilians are killed. Hamas knows this as well. Hamas welcomes the deaths of Palestinians because it would put more pressure on Israel to stop military operations.

Harold Nakagawa

Mililani

