Letter: Law enforcement failed; crosswalk won’t help

A hit-and-run, unlicensed driver kills one young woman and injures another as they cross the street in a marked crosswalk (“Oahu man charged in fatal hit-and-run of McKinley High student,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 6).

An investigation revealed that the driver had 164 citations and pled guilty to driving without a license nine days earlier.

The city’s response? Let’s erect a raised crosswalk, as if that would have prevented the tragedy. Every judge and prosecutor who encountered this unlicensed driver during his 164 citations needs to take a long hard look at how they failed the victims.

Rod Bridgers

Downtown Honolulu

