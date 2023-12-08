Editorial | Letters Letter: Mismanagement forced sale of Hawaiian Air Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! As president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, Peter Ingram accumulated a debt of $900 million. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. As president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, Peter Ingram accumulated a debt of $900 million. This is a staggering amount considering the relatively small size of Hawaiian as compared to other airlines, with 7,200 employees and a fleet of about 60 aircraft. Rumor has it that if this sale does not go through, then Hawaiian could file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. This is a sad day for the amazing employees and state. James Jones Hawaii Kai EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Limit taking of natural resources