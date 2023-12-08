Letter: Mismanagement forced sale of Hawaiian Air

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, Peter Ingram accumulated a debt of $900 million. This is a staggering amount considering the relatively small size of Hawaiian as compared to other airlines, with 7,200 employees and a fleet of about 60 aircraft.

Rumor has it that if this sale does not go through, then Hawaiian could file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

This is a sad day for the amazing employees and state.

James Jones

Hawaii Kai

