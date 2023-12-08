comscore Letter: Mismanagement forced sale of Hawaiian Air | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Mismanagement forced sale of Hawaiian Air

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

As president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, Peter Ingram accumulated a debt of $900 million. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Limit taking of natural resources

Scroll Up