Wednesday’s tragic shooting at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) seemed to hit closer to home than other campus shootings. None should be happening, of course, and all this senseless violence is traumatic and tragic. But UNLV is a college with many local kids; it even offers a special orientation for first-year students from Hawaii. And of course, the area has many Hawaii transplants, as well as frequent visitors from here to “the Ninth Island.”

Three victims died and one was critically injured. Very sadly these days, all campuses and students must remain vigilant and seriously heed all danger alerts.