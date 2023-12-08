comscore Decision deferred on $10K pay raise for schools superintendent | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Decision deferred on $10K pay raise for schools superintendent

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:04 a.m.

A proposal to raise the salary of state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi by $10,000, to $250,000, was held back in a state Board of Education committee Thursday, but a separate proposal to expand the criteria used to evaluate him was amended and approved. Read more

