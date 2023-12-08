comscore Rearview Mirror: Former Outrigger CEO recalls Pearl Harbor attack at age 7 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Former Outrigger CEO recalls Pearl Harbor attack at age 7

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • COURTESY OUTRIGGER HOTELS Roy and Estelle Kelley with their three children — Richard, left, Jean and Pat — in 1939.

    COURTESY OUTRIGGER HOTELS

    Roy and Estelle Kelley with their three children — Richard, left, Jean and Pat — in 1939.

  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>Richard Kelley: </strong> <em>He was 7 years old on Dec. 7, 1941, and remembers anti-aircraft shells exploding close to his family as they sought shelter </em>

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Richard Kelley:

    He was 7 years old on Dec. 7, 1941, and remembers anti-aircraft shells exploding close to his family as they sought shelter

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Three U.S. battleships are hit from the air during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Japan’s bombing of U.S. military bases at Pearl Harbor brought the U.S. into World War II. From left are the USS West Virginia, severely damaged; USS Tennessee, damaged; and USS Arizona, sunk.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Three U.S. battleships are hit from the air during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Japan’s bombing of U.S. military bases at Pearl Harbor brought the U.S. into World War II. From left are the USS West Virginia, severely damaged; USS Tennessee, damaged; and USS Arizona, sunk.

I often look for a story about World War II for the first week in December to honor those who fought and died for our freedom. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Kanoe Naone

Scroll Up