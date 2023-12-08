comscore Regents to revise plan in UH president search | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Regents to revise plan in UH president search

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.

Following nearly six hours of board debate and public testimony at a University of Hawaii Board of Regents meeting Thursday, the regents voted to make significant changes to a proposed plan for finding the next UH president, to make it more transparent and include more stakeholders’ input. Read more

