Correa and DeRenne highlight baseball clinic

Cleveland Guardians field coordinator Kai Correa will speak at the Na Kai Pohili USA Baseball Community Clinic on Dec. 16 at Farrington High School auditorium. Admission is free with a $10 donation to the Maui Food Bank.

The Saint Louis alumnus will be joined at the clinic by fellow MLB coach Keoni DeRenne — an ‘Iolani graduate who is the assistant hitting coach for the Kansas City Royals.

The clinic will also feature current pro players Shane Sasaki (Rays, ‘Iolani) and Christian Donahue (free agent, ‘Iolani), as well as K.J. Harrison, a Punahou graduate who was drafted by the Brewers in 2017 and retired last season. Also at the clinic will be local coaches Dane Fujinaka (Hawaii Pacific), Chad Konishi (Chaminade) and Jensen Sato (UH Hilo) and Heather Tarr (Washington softball).

Each guest will have a 45-minute presentation. Correa will be the opening speaker, as well as present on infield play. Fujinaka will present on culture and player plans, Konishi on pitching, Sato on bunting and baserunning, and Tarr on practice planning. DeRenne, Sasaki, Donahue and Harrison will be on a hitting Q&A panel.

Hawaii releases 2024 baseball schedule

The University of Hawaii baseball team released its schedule for the 2024 season on Thursday.

The 53-game schedule includes 36 home games, beginning with a four-game home series against Ole Miss starting Feb. 16. Other schools visiting for nonconference series will be North Carolina State, Holy Cross, Rice and San Diego State. The Rainbow Warriors also play a game at Santa Clara.

The Rainbows are the owners of the nation’s fifth-longest home winning streak at nine games, after sweeping its final three series to end last season.