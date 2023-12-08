comscore Correa and DeRenne highlight baseball clinic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Correa and DeRenne highlight baseball clinic

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.

Cleveland Guardians field coordinator Kai Correa will speak at the Na Kai Pohili USA Baseball Community Clinic on Dec. 16 at Farrington High School auditorium. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager enters NCAA’s transfer portal
Next Story
Scoreboard – December 8, 2023

Scroll Up