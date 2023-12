Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s unconscionable, the genocide of the Palestinians by Israel in the Holy Land. It’s unconscionable, the support of said genocide by Israel by President Joe Biden and the majority of the U.S. Congress. What kind of monsters are they? Murdering children, bombing hospitals and residents. Stop now!

Patricia Blair

Kailua

