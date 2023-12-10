comscore Skiing Santas hit the slopes in Maine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Skiing Santas hit the slopes in Maine

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • ROBERT F. BUKATY/AP Skiers dressed as Santa Claus hit the slopes at the Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine. The annual Santa Sunday event raises money for local charities.

    ROBERT F. BUKATY/AP

    Skiers dressed as Santa Claus hit the slopes at the Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine. The annual Santa Sunday event raises money for local charities.

  • ROBERT F. BUKATY/AP Skiers participating in the annual Santa Sunday fundraiser ride a chairlift at the Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine. The annual event raises money for local charities.

    ROBERT F. BUKATY/AP

    Skiers participating in the annual Santa Sunday fundraiser ride a chairlift at the Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine. The annual event raises money for local charities.

NEWRY, Maine >> Ho ho ho, away they go — Santa’s helpers took the day off on Sunday with a few hundred of the jolly ol’ elves hitting the slopes.

With beards and stocking caps flapping, some 300 red-suited Santas were lively and quick at the foggy Sunday River ski resort in western Maine as they took a break from the holiday hustle and bustle.

The annual event has been held for more than 20 years, except for once during the pandemic. The skiing Santas participate in full Kringle garb, including, of course, a white beard and red hat.

The event’s rules specifically state the hat must bear a white pompom.

The annual event serves as a festive kickoff to both the holiday season and the skiing season. It raises money for The River Fund Maine, an education charity.

This year’s event raised $8,000, Sunday River representatives said.

“Each year, the kindness of Santa Sunday participants contributes to creating impactful educational opportunities for our local students,” said Sunday River Resort President Dana Bullen.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Thousands march in Europe in latest rally against antisemitism

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up