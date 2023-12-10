Column: Dedicated to the principles of peace

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We the peoples and the United Nations are commemorating the creation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), a promise to future generations for common good Read more

We the peoples and the United Nations are commemorating the creation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), a promise to future generations for common good. The UDHR is a milestone for the global human rights movement, providing a framework for a better world based on a Magna Carta for humanity. Exactly 75 years ago in Paris, a flame for freedom illuminated insights to forge institutions of equality and equity.

On the anniversary of the adoption of the 30 articles — covering civil, political, economical, social, cultural and collective rights — it’s an opportunity for crucial conversations and courageous campaigns to cultivate a culture of dignity, freedom and justice for all. The UDHR centers public policy around a people-centered approach rooted in rule of law dedicated to principles of peace.

The power of the Universal Declaration is the power of ideas to change the world. It inspires us to continue working to ensure all people can gain freedom, justice and dignity. The UDHR is a blueprint for a better world. Each article builds a moral architecture covering aspects from economy to ecology.

While Waimanalo didn’t become the seat of the United Nations headquarters, Hawaii continues to recognize our role as a global partner on the major issues facing our islands and the international community.

The UN Sustainable Development Goals feature 17 Global Goals relevant on the ground, covering economic, social and cultural rights, fair economy, climate justice, peace and solidarity. The UN SDG Summit, a couple months ago, served as a moment of reflection on the promise of leave no one behind and furthest behind first.

In just the last months, we can see the significance of human rights in daily lives around Hawaii nei. On Maui, ILWU 1222 taxi operators celebrated their right to unionize. Kanaka maoli people are mobilizing all civil and political rights supporters to create a march centered on Lele for Lahaina, to guarantee land and water rights.

The UN recently awarded its highest Human Rights Prize to the Global Coalition of Civil Society, Indigenous Peoples and Social Movements. The award by the UN General Assembly in 2022 recognizes the coalition for its vital role in advocating for the universal recognition of the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment. Hawaii nongovernmental organizations have been active on the ground, around the globe, in Geneva and at the UN HQ.

On this 75th anniversary, our to-do list is not complete. The UDHR is our moral compass for every classroom, campus, community, capital and global civil society. After seven decades, the declaration has birthed many international covenants and conventions covering racial discrimination, women and children. There are more chapters to be completed to ensure regenerative rights for all, beginning with a binding Business and Human Rights treaty building on the Guiding Principles and UN Forum as well as a UN Convention on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

We just witnessed the highest temperatures ever recorded worldwide this year, and our own Maui experienced the worst natural disaster in state history and the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century. So Hawaii comprehends the course our wa‘a must take in the world to avert a climate apocalypse.

Hawaii led the way in an uncertain world proclaiming: We are still in for the Paris Agreement. Now, we must step up with our locally determined contribution at the first Global Stocktake at COP 28 in Dubai. We must safeguard the 1.5°C “survival limit” in solidarity with our “large ocean nations” partners in the Pacific. Our common outputs of the Global Stocktake must strengthen the implementation and scale up the ambition of the climate commitments through immediate action, in accordance with historical responsibility and capability.

On this 75th anniversary, Hawaii can continue to lead by example for our environment through human rights legislation guaranteeing equity and ecology, adopting a Deep Sea Bed Moratorium, continuing the message of Hokulea Malama Honua in Moananuiakea, and via a Global Plastics Pollution Treaty being crafted in capitals around the world.

Joshua Cooper is executive director of the Hawaii Institute for Human Rights and serves on the UNA-USA National Council.