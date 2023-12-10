Editorial | Letters Letter: Anti-immigration letter fearmongering Today Updated 12:16 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Letters in a newspaper should be vetted for propaganda. Fear mongering, for example, was the core contribution of Chris DiSante (“Beware consequences of unfettered immigration,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Dec. 7). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Letters in a newspaper should be vetted for propaganda. Fear mongering, for example, was the core contribution of Chris DiSante (“Beware consequences of unfettered immigration,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Dec. 7). DiSante asked how many immigrants wear camouflage clothing. We could ask that same question of shoppers at Ala Moana Center. “What is in their backpacks?” DiSante baselessly speculated that it’s fentanyl pills. I could speculate it is food and water for survival. DiSante estimated that “more than a few” are involved in criminal activity. I could say the same thing about people in Waikiki. How many are cartel enforcers? I wonder how many are children, hoping for a better life. DiSante wildly predicted the worst for these children in years to come, but failed to acknowledge any good they could do, like the many inspiring DREAMers stories. In a non sequitur, he adds that AI will be eliminating jobs. Maybe AI’s next victims should be writers of letters to the editor. Brett Oppegaard Manoa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: Hāli‘a ke aloha no ke Aloha Stadium Next Story On Politics: Uphill battle for Haiku Stairs may be coming to end