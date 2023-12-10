Letter: Anti-immigration letter fearmongering

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Letters in a newspaper should be vetted for propaganda. Fear mongering, for example, was the core contribution of Chris DiSante (“Beware consequences of unfettered immigration,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Dec. 7). Read more

Letters in a newspaper should be vetted for propaganda. Fear mongering, for example, was the core contribution of Chris DiSante (“Beware consequences of unfettered immigration,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Dec. 7).

DiSante asked how many immigrants wear camouflage clothing. We could ask that same question of shoppers at Ala Moana Center.

“What is in their backpacks?” DiSante baselessly speculated that it’s fentanyl pills. I could speculate it is food and water for survival.

DiSante estimated that “more than a few” are involved in criminal activity. I could say the same thing about people in Waikiki.

How many are cartel enforcers? I wonder how many are children, hoping for a better life. DiSante wildly predicted the worst for these children in years to come, but failed to acknowledge any good they could do, like the many inspiring DREAMers stories.

In a non sequitur, he adds that AI will be eliminating jobs. Maybe AI’s next victims should be writers of letters to the editor.

Brett Oppegaard

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter