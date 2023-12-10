comscore Letter: Anti-immigration letter fearmongering | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Anti-immigration letter fearmongering

Letters in a newspaper should be vetted for propaganda. Fear mongering, for example, was the core contribution of Chris DiSante (“Beware consequences of unfettered immigration,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Dec. 7). Read more

