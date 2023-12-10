comscore Deadline is Monday for Maui fire assistance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Deadline is Monday for Maui fire assistance

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.

Monday is the last day for those affected by the Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance and a disaster loan from the Small Business Administration. Read more

