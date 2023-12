Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Salvation Army and the Spirit of Liberty Foundation spread holiday cheer to over 2,000 Maui wildfire survivors Saturday during the “Magical Maui Christmas.” Read more

The Salvation Army and the Spirit of Liberty Foundation spread holiday cheer to over 2,000 Maui wildfire survivors Saturday during the “Magical Maui Christmas.”

The event at the Queen Kaahumanu Center put on by hundreds of local volunteers featured appearances from Santa and Mrs. Claus, a sweet treat station, and gave all participating families an artificial Christmas tree, holiday decorations and a variety of gifts and toys.

“Many families are still displaced and living in temporary housing accommodations,” Capt. Steven Howard, Salvation Army Kahului Corps officer and Maui County coordinator, said in a news release. “Our hope for this event is that families would use all of the classic Christmas furnishings we provided to decorate their hotel rooms or temporary housing accommodations and make their space feel a little more like home for the holidays.”

“This small gesture expresses our love and commitment to walk alongside families while bringing comfort and joy during this time of uncertainty, and we hope it helps to foster a sense of warmth for the holidays and hope for the future,” Maj. Troy Trimmer of The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands said in the release.

Saturday’s event follows The Salvation Army’s “Winter Wonderland” Angel Tree event held recently at Kahului Walmart after the organization saw an increased need for its traditional holiday support programs.

“It’s a much-needed chance for some holiday healing to occur, and it won’t be the end of the healing either,” said Gov. Josh Green, who attended the event with first lady Jaime Green. “It’s just the beginning and we are pleased to be a part of it,” he said in the news release.