Single mom battles heart disease, builds new life on Big Island after Maui wildfires

After the devastating Aug. 8 Lahaina firestorm laid waste to their home and material possessions, single-mother Cijon Chee, 28, and her three children moved to the Big Island to rebuild their life from the ground up.
Chee had been at work that day, and while her children safely escaped the fire with the help of their neighbors, she didn’t realize what had happened until driving home from her shift at about 3:30 p.m.
“By the time I got stuck by Wahikuli area, I could see all the black smoke but I didn’t know the extent of it,” Chee said. “When it hit 5 o’clock, I was panicking already, and that’s when I broke the barricade and shot it to Front Street to try to get to my apartment.”
Chee, a domestic violence survivor, had moved her family to Maui only about nine months prior.
After the fire, Chee, her daughters Teliyah, 11, and Kailani, 4, and 2-year-old son, Tyde, were left with only the clothes on their back, she said.
“We’re still going to therapy, my oldest daughter and I,” Chee said. “She saw a lot of things an 11-year-old shouldn’t have seen. … and now I’m afraid to fully go back to work because I kind of have that guilty conscience like I should have been with my kids that day.”
Chee was reunited with her children at 3 a.m. the following day, and the four of them were housed at the Red Cross shelter in Papakea. The next day, Chee realized that the ordeal had caused her to suffer a stroke after her father noticed that her face was sagging.
After having an MRI done, her doctors told her the cause was her history of heart disease, which had put her in heart failure about eight years ago. After undergoing open heart surgery in 2015 and a stent catheter procedure in 2020, she stabilized. But after the wildfires, Chee’s doctors warned that high stress levels could increase her risk of further complications and recommended she meet with a cardiologist to discuss a second potential valve replacement surgery.
In the days following, Chee found herself emotionally unable to resume her previous routine at work and decided to take a leave of absence. After about two weeks, Chee was able to find and rent an affordable home on the Big Island, to which she relocated her family and in which they currently live.
The father of Chee’s children also lives on the Big Island, and despite being separated, he and Chee are now working on a co- parenting relationship. Meanwhile, Chee found on-call work cleaning homes, and spends her free time with her children working on a small farm on their father’s property.
Despite having to restart from scratch, Chee describes her ordeal as a wake- up call from her previous life, which was filled with long work hours that kept her from spending time with her children.
“Tomorrow is never promised,” Chee said. “You don’t want to leave things left unsaid or uneasy and just spending time with my family — I mean, it’d be good if I had consistent work, but money’s not everything.”
Linsey Dower covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national service organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities.