David Shapiro: State senators and reps soak in their own futility
- By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:16 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The ceiling to the women’s bathroom, near the Senate Clerk’s office, collapses at the state Capitol on Nov. 29.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree