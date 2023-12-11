comscore Letter: Arguments for guns ignore dangerous reality | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Arguments for guns ignore dangerous reality

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Recent letters made two arguments for owning guns for self-defense. First, thousands of legal gun owners used their guns in defense of their lives and property. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Help teachers get loan forgiveness

Scroll Up