Letter: Arguments for guns ignore dangerous reality

Recent letters made two arguments for owning guns for self-defense. First, thousands of legal gun owners used their guns in defense of their lives and property. Second, police haven’t done enough to catch the bad guys.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, verified data shows guns were used for defense 1,221 times in 2022. But ignored are the 44,432 people killed by guns. In other words, guns killed 44,432 people while only 1,221 gun owners defended themselves, a ratio of 36 to 1. Life is priceless, but does saving one life merit losing 36 souls?

Also ignored are police departments losing the war against the bad guys armed with self-defense AR-15s. Cities across the country increasingly cannot recruit enough new police officers because signing up means joining a deadly war with no end in sight.

As more and more people buy supposed self-defense AR-15s, the dangers for police and society exponentially increase.

Leaders, stop this insanity before we face total anarchy.

Sam Gillie

Hahaione

