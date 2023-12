Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pay raises for top government officials are political hot potatoes. That includes a state Board of Education committee, which on Thursday held off on recommending a proposed $10,000 pay raise for state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi. Instead, the committee modified how he is evaluated. One welcome modification includes more public discussion by the board about the evaluation. That in itself would be an improvement — from the darkness of the executive session to the light of day.