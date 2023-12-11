comscore Lahaina school replacement 2-3 months away | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lahaina school replacement 2-3 months away

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.

Late February or March is the earliest that a new temporary school being built to replace the King Kameha­meha III Elementary School campus lost in the Lahaina fire will be ready for students and teachers to occupy, based on an Army Corps of Engineers timeline. Read more

