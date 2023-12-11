Chaminade basketball teams lose at Academy of Art

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade women’s basketball team fell 70-51 to Academy of Art on Sunday to open their Northern California road trip in San Francisco.

The Silverswords (2-6, 0-3 PacWest) were led by Ashley Holen’s game-high 11 points, while Morgan Escobedo added nine points and 10 rebounds. Jasmine Sifaoui had 10 points and eight rebounds to lead the Urban Knights (2-6, 1-1).

The Silverswords were doomed by a pair of long scoring droughts. In the first half, they scored just one basket in a 12-minute stretch that allowed the Urban Knights to build a 25-16 lead midway through the second quarter. After the Silverswords closed to 53-45 entering the fourth quarter, Chaminade managed to make just one of its next 10 shots, allowing Academy of Art to pull away.

Chaminade men’s late rally falls short

The Chaminade men’s basketball team fought back from 16 points down but ultimately came up short, falling 87-84 to Academy of Art on Sunday in San Francisco.

Ross Reeves had 18 points to lead the Silverswords (3-7, 1-3 PacWest), while Jamir Thomas added 18 points and nine rebounds. Kelton Samore chipped in 15 points and seven boards, while Wyatt Lowell had 10.

Latrell Williams had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Urban Knights (5-3, 2-0).

After a close first half, Academy of Art built its lead to 66-50 with 11:50 left in the game, but Chaminade used a 10-0 run to close to within 66-60. Chaminade managed to get within three points, but the Urban Knights were able to ice the game at the free-throw line.