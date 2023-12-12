Editorial | Letters Letter: Bring ADU grants, construction to Oahu Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The front-page news headline on Monday should have read, “Oahu looking at up to $100K for ohana unit construction” (Star-Advertiser, Dec. 11). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The front-page news headline on Monday should have read, “Oahu looking at up to $100K for ohana unit construction” (Star-Advertiser, Dec. 11). Provide Oahu families (not just those on Maui) with a generous grant to build an ADU (accessory dwelling unit), create a universal set of plans designed by University of Hawaii architecture students for one- to three- bedroom homes (including one for tsunami zoning), create a prefab plant on-island to manufacture these modules, expedite the permit process, and establish a rental requirement to rent for 10 years at an affordable price. With a deal like this, many Oahu families would join hands with the state to increase the affordable housing market. Sue Yamane-Carpenter Waianae EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Preserve green spaces like Haiku Stairs