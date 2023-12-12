Letter: Bring ADU grants, construction to Oahu

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The front-page news headline on Monday should have read, “Oahu looking at up to $100K for ohana unit construction” (Star-Advertiser, Dec. 11).

Provide Oahu families (not just those on Maui) with a generous grant to build an ADU (accessory dwelling unit), create a universal set of plans designed by University of Hawaii architecture students for one- to three- bedroom homes (including one for tsunami zoning), create a prefab plant on-island to manufacture these modules, expedite the permit process, and establish a rental requirement to rent for 10 years at an affordable price.

With a deal like this, many Oahu families would join hands with the state to increase the affordable housing market.

Sue Yamane-Carpenter

Waianae

