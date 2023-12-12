Letter: New disease outbreak in China worrisome

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

China is facing another infectious outbreak this winter. We don’t know what kind of disease it is.

The impact is so severe that the World Health Organization has requested data on the outbreak. China has refused, stating it is just the normal flu and that it is under control.

Hospitals are inundated with several thousand patients daily. Impacted are young children and older adults. The major symptom is what they call “white lung,” where X-rays show the lungs filled with liquid, making it difficult for the person to breathe and can lead to death.

Why is China reimplementing lockdowns and PCR testing? Schools are locked down and sanitized by staff in white hazmat suits. Doctors treating patients are told not to mention COVID-19, but the government has just approved seven new COVID-19 vaccines and is requiring the citizens to get vaccinated.

It sure sounds like another new variant of COVID-19 is spreading throughout China and it is hiding the facts. We could be facing another deadly pandemic if we are not careful.

Jon Shimamoto

Mililani

