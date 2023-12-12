Editorial | Letters Letter: Oct. 7 attack by Hamas in imitation of Hitler Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! If you are tempted to use the word “genocide,” substitute for it the word “Holocaust.” Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. If you are tempted to use the word “genocide,” substitute for it the word “Holocaust.” Genocide was coined in 1944 to refer specifically to Adolf Hitler’s deliberate and systematic Wannsee Conference plan to gas the Jews of Europe. If you use the word to accuse Israeli citizen soldiers of the intentional targeting of Palestinian civilians, you are throwing in their face exactly what Hamas operatives planned for two years and then executed on Israeli civilians on Oct. 7 in imitation of Hitler, whom they admire. Urban warfare is brutal. National defense is righteous. Intent is everything. Jean E. Rosenfeld Downtown Honolulu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Preserve green spaces like Haiku Stairs