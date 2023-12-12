Letter: Oct. 7 attack by Hamas in imitation of Hitler

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you are tempted to use the word “genocide,” substitute for it the word “Holocaust.” Read more

Genocide was coined in 1944 to refer specifically to Adolf Hitler’s deliberate and systematic Wannsee Conference plan to gas the Jews of Europe.

If you use the word to accuse Israeli citizen soldiers of the intentional targeting of Palestinian civilians, you are throwing in their face exactly what Hamas operatives planned for two years and then executed on Israeli civilians on Oct. 7 in imitation of Hitler, whom they admire.

Urban warfare is brutal. National defense is righteous. Intent is everything.

Jean E. Rosenfeld

Downtown Honolulu

