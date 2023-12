Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

According to your story, “Search for next UH president becoming a battle for control” (Star-Advertiser, Dec. 6) , three state senators want the current University of Hawaii president to step down because progress is too slow in meeting the needs of the students and the state. Read more

Please get details from these senators. Folks I speak with all agree that during these tough times, UH President David Lassner has done a good job and, more importantly, he’s a genuine person who cares deeply about the UH system and Hawaii.

I wish him well post-UH, as he deserves to enjoy private time after years of enduring outside interference. Talk about too-slow progress: Perhaps it’s those in government who should look at themselves and move on. Focus on real issues in the community, such as safety and security and housing.

Dean Nakasone

Niu Valley

