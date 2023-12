Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Palolo has been described as a “food desert,” meaning that despite its urban Honolulu location, there are few nearby shops selling fresh foods. Read more

Palolo has been described as a “food desert,” meaning that despite its urban Honolulu location, there are few nearby shops selling fresh foods. Now that’s changing, with the Kokua Market co-op reopening there, alongside Hapa Market & Grill.

Kokua Market had closed its King Street location in September in search of lower rent, which it found at 1720 Palolo Ave. This does offer hope that as rents increase in some zones, small local businesses can be sustained elsewhere — revitalizing those neighborhoods as well.