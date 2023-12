Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With the new year will come a new temporary campus for Maui’s King Kameha­meha III Elementary School — and let’s hope it comes sooner rather than later. Current estimates have the temporary campus opening to students and faculty around late February or March, based on a timeline from the Army Corps of Engineers.

The new school in Pulelehua, near Kapalua Airport, will replace the old one damaged beyond repair by the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire; in the interim, King Kameha­meha III students are co-sharing facilities at Princess Nahienaena Elementary School. That likely makes for tight quarters for everyone, so the faster the Pulelehua school is operational, the better for all.