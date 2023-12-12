comscore Editorial: Speed up action on invasive pests | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Speed up action on invasive pests

  • Today
  • Updated 5:49 p.m.

The Hawaiian islands are seriously threatened by invasive little fire ants, which can inflict painful stings on people, pets and livestock, as well as the destructive coconut rhinoceros beetle (CRB), which destroys coconut and oil palms. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Preserve green spaces like Haiku Stairs

Scroll Up