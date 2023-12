Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Craving breakfast or brunch? Check out these mouthwatering options.

Sunday funday

Mud Hen Water’s (3452 Waialae Ave.) brunch is from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun-days only. Start with shareables like warm uala doughnuts with coconut rum icing ($6), beet poke ($13) and pohole salad ($13). Popular entrées include sourdough banana pancakes ($12) with whipped brown butter and pure maple syrup; corned beef and kale hash ($16) with two eggs; and fresh fish and luau ($19).

Call 808-737-6000 or visit mudhenwater.com.

A sunny start

Sunny’s Local Grind (464 Ena Road) is a cozy neighborhood café that serves breakfast and lunch all day. Popular entrées include loco mocos ($14-$16) — made with Sunny’s coffee gravy — avocado toast ($10) and fried chicken karaage ($14). The latter features battered and deep-fried chicken thighs sprinkled with Parmesan cheese. Be sure to check out the assortment of house-baked pastries.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@sunnyslocalgrind).

Hearty brunch options

Located in the former Like Like Drive Inn space, YogurStory (745 Keeaumoku St.) is known for its extensive brunch menu. Popular dishes include ube pancakes ($14.50) with ube coconut sauce, crab cake eggs Benedict ($17.50); and pulehu kalbi and eggs ($23.50). The eatery also boasts a variety of loco mocos, sandwiches and salads (if you want more lunch fare).

Be sure to try new items like Irish coffee ($6.25), pink drink ($5.95) — strawberry, coconut milk and passion fruit — strawberry French toast ($16.95) and ube French toast ($17.95). The latter features locally baked sweet bread topped with macadamia nuts, ube sauce and fruits.

Call 808-942-0505.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).