The Christmas Bar Hawaii (located within Tiki’s Grill & Bar) is open until Dec. 24. The festive pop-up is even more decorated this year.

Head through the secret entrance and enjoy all the themed areas and displays (there’s even a Barbie-and-Ken-themed section, in honor of the movie). New this year is the Winter Wonderland area, and there are lots of places for picture taking.

Take your pick from festive cocktails like Buddy’s Boozy Eggnog, Butter Beer, Hot Snow flake Mint Mocha and Wintery Whisper Mimosa.

The Christmas Bar will be open from 2 to 11:30 p.m. weekdays and from noon to 11:30 p.m. weekends. No reservations; first come, first served.

Visit christmasbarhawaii.com.

Fa la la la latte

Just in time for the Christmas season, Kai Coffee Hawaii presents its holiday spice latte, which boasts a housemade cascara syrup, Kai espresso blend and milk for an “irresistible, delicately spiced concoction.” Owner/ founder Sam Suiter created the cascara syrup by using dried coffee cherries that are rendered down in hot water, strained and then infused with baking spices, such as allspice and cardamom. Sugar is then added for the right amount of sweetness.

Patrons have their choice of picking up the festive drink either hot or cold. Iced lattes come in two sizes ($6.50 small, $7.25 large) and the hot holiday spice latte has three ($6.50 small, $6.75 medium, $7.25 large).

Visit kaicoffehawaii.com and follow @kaicoffeehawaii on Instagram.

Slice of life

Aroma Italia just opened its second location, and you can find it at Manoa Marketplace. The business is known for its authentic Italian cuisine; this location will offer pizzas, Italian flat-bread sandwiches and gelato.

Choose from 15 different pizzas (available in 13and 16-inch slices, as well as by the slice). New creations include Burratella (complete with lots of mozzarella and burrata cheese), garlic pink scampi (pink sauce, mozzarella, shrimp, ricotta, olive oil and red onions) and Cannibale, which is a twist on the classic Supreme pizza.

Gelato is from La Gelateria Hawaii and is available in single, double or triple scoops.

For all of December, customers can enjoy 10% off all pizzas. Stay tuned for the business’s grand opening in January.

Visit aromaitaliahawaii.com.

Expanded a la carte options

100 Sails Restaurant & Bar (100 Holomoana St.) is known for its brunch and dinner buffets, but the Prince Waikiki restaurant recently expanded its a la carte dinner menu to include more than 30 dishes.

Headed by executive chef Jeremy Shigekane and new chef de cuisine Lenny Tokoro, the dinner a la carte menu is available from 5 to 9 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays.

Start with shareables like maitake mushroom, smoked ahi dip, Maine scallops, soy-braised pork belly, broiled abalone and hurricane tater tots. Popular entrees include catch of the day, bone-in short rib with truffle bordelaise, seared ahi and chirashi. End with desserts like Okinawan sweet potato Mont Blanc, mocha tart and lilikoi chocolate mousse.

Call 808-944-4494 or visit 100sails.com.