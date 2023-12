Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kabocha, available year-round in Hawaii, is a key ingredient in this recipe. Some of the chunks will break down, giving this curry a lovely orange-red color. Read more

Kabocha, available year-round in Hawaii, is a key ingredient in this recipe. Some of the chunks will break down, giving this curry a lovely orange-red color. The red and green bell peppers reflect holiday hues. Served with the starch of your choice, it makes for a satisfying, healthy meal.

Kabocha and Tofu Thai Red Curry

Ingredients:

• 2 pounds kabocha

• 1 medium red bell pepper

• 1 medium green bell pepper

• 1 small yellow onion

• 3 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

• 1/8 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

• 2 tablespoons Thai red curry paste

• 1 1/2 cups vegetable broth

• 1 tablespoon mushroom powder (sold in Asian markets, or substitute vegetable bouillon)

• 2 fresh kaffir lime leaves, finely minced

• 1 (12-ounce) package fried tofu, cut in 1-inch chunks

• 1 (13-to-14-ounce) can unsweetened coconut milk

• 20 Thai basil leaves

• Pepper, to taste

• 2 teaspoons cornstarch, dissolved in 2 tablespoons water to make a slurry

Directions:

Peel and remove seeds from kabocha; cut into 1-inch chunks. Steam chunks 7-8 minutes, until cooked but still firm.

Remove seeds from bell peppers; slice into 1-inch pieces. Peel onion; cut into 1-inch chunks

Heat 2 tablespoons oil on medium-high heat in a 12-inch saute pan; saute bell peppers and onions 3 minutes; add salt. Remove from heat.

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon vegetable oil on medium-low heat in a 6-quart Dutch oven. Add the Thai red curry paste and saute for 1 minute. Add the vegetable broth, mushroom powder, kaffir leaves, steamed kabocha, and tofu; stir to mix. Increase heat to medium and simmer 10 minutes. Add coconut milk and Thai basil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Sample and add salt and pepper to taste. When mixture begins to simmer, stir in cornstarch slurry. When mixture begins to thicken, remove from heat.

Serves 6.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including salt to taste): 400 calories, 33 g fat, 15 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 500 mg sodium, 20 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 7 g sugar, 14 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.